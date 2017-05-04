British couple sue Thomson after 'rampant gastro' outbreak

British tourist and her husband sue Thomson after they were struck down by 'rampant gastro' outbreak on luxury holiday in Dominican Republic to celebrate her 50th birthday A British couple are suing travel giant Thomson after both were struck down with severe food poisoning during a 2,500 holiday to the Dominican Republic. NHS official Jacqueline Stockdale and her husband Stephen, 46, said they were left bedridden during their fortnight break at a four-star resort hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.