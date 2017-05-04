British couple sue Thomson after 'rampant gastro' outbreak
British tourist and her husband sue Thomson after they were struck down by 'rampant gastro' outbreak on luxury holiday in Dominican Republic to celebrate her 50th birthday A British couple are suing travel giant Thomson after both were struck down with severe food poisoning during a 2,500 holiday to the Dominican Republic. NHS official Jacqueline Stockdale and her husband Stephen, 46, said they were left bedridden during their fortnight break at a four-star resort hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC