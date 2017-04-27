Alleged Food Stamps Fraudster Skips T...

Alleged Food Stamps Fraudster Skips Town On Day Of Trial

Thursday Apr 27

Massachusetts State Police are seeking a fugitive who cut his ankle monitor Thursday morning and skipped his food stamps fraud trial, according to a post on the department's Facebook page . Martin Santiago was scheduled to appear a the Essex Superior Court Thursday morning to begin a food stamps trafficking trial, but he did not show up, police said.

Chicago, IL

