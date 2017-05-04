All Suites Brands by Hilton Reach Milestone of 800 Opened Hotels

The All Suites brands by Hilton today announced the category had reached its 800th property milestone with the opening of the Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans French Quarter . With nearly 120,000 rooms around the globe, the first-of-its-kind category includes three award-winning brands from Hilton - Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton.

