PROCIGAR: 10th Annual Festival Raises...

PROCIGAR: 10th Annual Festival Raises $150,000 For Charity

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cigar Aficionado

Thursday night's White Party was held near the marble steps at the base of Santiago's Monumento a los Heroes de la Restauracion. In perhaps one of the largest national showings of Dominican pride and cigar solidarity, ProCigar just wrapped up its 10th festival in the Dominican Republic last week and raised over $150,000 with its annual charity auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC