PROCIGAR: 10th Annual Festival Raises $150,000 For Charity
Thursday night's White Party was held near the marble steps at the base of Santiago's Monumento a los Heroes de la Restauracion. In perhaps one of the largest national showings of Dominican pride and cigar solidarity, ProCigar just wrapped up its 10th festival in the Dominican Republic last week and raised over $150,000 with its annual charity auction.
