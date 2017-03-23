Man wins tequila chugging bet, dies m...

Man wins tequila chugging bet, dies minutes later

A 23-YEAR-OLD man died after chugging a bottle of tequila during a friendly wager at a Dominican nightclub. The tragic incident happened last week in the city La Romana, in eastern Dominican Republic, and it was all captured on video by a mobile phone camera.

