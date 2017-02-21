Young business leaders call public de...

Young business leaders call public debt unsustainable

Santo Domingo.- Despite the government's repeated argument that the public debt, now at 50% of GDP), isn't cause for concern, economists and business leaders disagree. For the national young business leaders grouped in ANJE the public debt has already reached unsustainable levels.

