Twins stumble upon a hidden gem in pitcher Romero
The Twins' 22-year-old righthander, Fernando Romero, turned some heads by hitting 98 miles per hour on the radar gun Sunday against Washington. But the decision to sign Romero looks to have been the right one, as the righthander is among their best starting pitching prospects - and might be the best.
