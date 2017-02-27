Tony Peralta's "Second Home-Coming" P...

Tony Peralta's "Second Home-Coming" Puts Dominican Pride On Full Display

On the cusp of Dominican Independence Day, visual artist M. Tony Peralta cut the ribbon for his two-day exhibit, "Second Home-Coming," at iLon Art Gallery. The ode to Dominican pride is not the first for the Washington Heights native, but under the cloud of "Trump's America," his latest series is a much-needed umbrella of cultural affirmation.

