The Record on the Road: Dominican Republic
For my best friend, Christine Uriarte's 50th birthday celebration, we vacationed in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Majestic Elegance Resort. The water was so clear, the skies were so blue and the food was so amazing.
