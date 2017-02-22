Second Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting...

Second Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Rutgers Student

2 hrs ago

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says U.S. Marshals arrested Fraynned Ramirez on Tuesday in the Dominican Republican. Authorities say extradition proceedings are underway and Ramirez could be back in the U.S. as early as Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

