Pro-Shot Video: Lotus Performs 'Middl...

Pro-Shot Video: Lotus Performs 'Middle Road' At Dominican Holidaze 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: JamBase

Last year's Dominican Holidaze featured Lotus on board as one of the bands performing at Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The livetronia act stretched out "Middle Road" while on the island and today Holidaze organizers have released pro-shot video of the performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC