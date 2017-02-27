Other Hot Drinks in Dominican Republic - New Market Research Report

Other Hot Drinks in Dominican Republi...

VAT on chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks saw a three percentage point increase to 16% in 2016 as a result of the country's fiscal reform package that passed in 2012. Consequently, other hot drinks experienced slower retail volume sales growth compared to 2015, but still positive growth at 2%, to reach 4,100 tonnes.

