Moody toddler stops tantrum when given glass of wine
She's a very WINEY child! Toddler's tantrum only stops when she's given a glass of red - and look how happy it makes her An adorable toddler's penchant for Chateauneuf-du-Pape was shared on Facebook by her parents after they captured this hilarious meal time footage. The video clip was shared by the little girls father, Rafael Aybar, from Bonao in the Dominican Republic after his daughter's face lit up when given a glass of red wine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC