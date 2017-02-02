Man nabbed for stabbing partner

Milan, February 2 - A man was arrested on board a Spain-bound plane sitting at Milan's Linate Airport Thursday after stabbing his partner and her daughter in Rome yesterday. The 46-year-old Dominican stabbed his 38-year-old partner and her 15-year-old daughter, also both from the Dominican Republic, before they managed to disarm him and he fled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.