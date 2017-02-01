Man faces deportation for 12-year-old...

Man faces deportation for 12-year-old theft conviction

A Connecticut man whose wife and daughter are seriously ill is facing deportation to the Dominican Republic because of a 12-year-old conviction for stealing a purse. The 44-year-old East Hartford resident came to the U.S. 30 years ago and faces losing his legal permanent resident status.

Chicago, IL

