Man admitted killing girlfriend who wouldn't stop texting, prosecutor says

NEWARK -- Pedro Lora-Pena admitted that he killed his girlfriend when she wouldn't stop texting another man during a car ride home from a haircut, prosecutors say. The pair was driving home from the Bronx when Lora-Pena tried to take Diana Boggio's phone away from her , but she wouldn't give it up, Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Carlo Fioranelli said Lora-Pena told authorities.

