Lettuce Announces Rage Fest 2017 & Shares 'Do It Like You Do' Dominican Holidaze Video
Lettuce has shared details of Rage Fest 2017 which will take place on May 4 at The Joy Theater in New Orleans. The funk collective also shared official video footage of from their appearance at last year's Dominican Holidaze destination event.
