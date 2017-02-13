Lettuce Announces Rage Fest 2017 & Sh...

Lettuce Announces Rage Fest 2017 & Shares 'Do It Like You Do' Dominican Holidaze Video

Lettuce has shared details of Rage Fest 2017 which will take place on May 4 at The Joy Theater in New Orleans. The funk collective also shared official video footage of from their appearance at last year's Dominican Holidaze destination event.

