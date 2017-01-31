LATIN AMERICA, CARIBBEAN MAY BE FIRST DEVELOPING REGIONS TO ERADICATE HUNGER Feb. 1, 2017 Source: U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization news release Latin America and the Caribbean could be the first developing region to completely eradicate hunger if its governments further strengthen their implementation of a food security plan developed by the CELAC bloc, FAO's Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva said today.

