Latin America, Caribbean May Be First Developing Regions To Eradicate Hunger

LATIN AMERICA, CARIBBEAN MAY BE FIRST DEVELOPING REGIONS TO ERADICATE HUNGER Feb. 1, 2017 Source: U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization news release Latin America and the Caribbean could be the first developing region to completely eradicate hunger if its governments further strengthen their implementation of a food security plan developed by the CELAC bloc, FAO's Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva said today.

