Full Show Audio: Joe Russo's Almost Dead Shares Official Recording From Dominican Holidaze
On December 4, 2016 Grateful Dead tribute act Joe Russo's Almost Dead helped close out last year's installment of Dominican Holidaze at Breathless & New Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Today's Taper Tuesdays features an official recording of JRAD's performance at the event which is a matrix of on-stage mics and the soundboard feed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
