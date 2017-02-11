Dominican paper apologizes for using Baldwin photo for Trump
This screen grab of the Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 digitized version of Dominican Republic's El Nacional print edition shows comedian Alec Baldwin doing his impression of President Donald Trump on a sA - AoSaturday Night Live,a sA - A1 next to a photo of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the paper's international page with the Spanish headline: a sA - AoTrump says settlements in Israel dona sA - A t favor peace." The Spanish caption under Baldwin's photo reads: "Donald Trump, president of U.S." The newspaper published an apology on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC