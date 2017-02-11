Dominican paper apologizes for using ...

Dominican paper apologizes for using Baldwin photo for Trump

Saturday Feb 11

This screen grab of the Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 digitized version of Dominican Republic's El Nacional print edition shows comedian Alec Baldwin doing his impression of President Donald Trump on a sA - AoSaturday Night Live,a sA - A1 next to a photo of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the paper's international page with the Spanish headline: a sA - AoTrump says settlements in Israel dona sA - A t favor peace." The Spanish caption under Baldwin's photo reads: "Donald Trump, president of U.S." The newspaper published an apology on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

