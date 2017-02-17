Dominican journalists shot dead durin...

Dominican journalists shot dead during Facebook Live broadcast

Yesterday

A man takes a picture to broadcaster Luis Manuel Medina's coffin during his wake in the municipality of Consuelo, San Pedro de Macoris province, Dominican Republic on February 15, 2017. Three men have been arrested after a pair of journalists were killed during a Facebook Live broadcast in the city of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic , the Guardian reports .

