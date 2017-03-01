Dominican fugitive wanted on murder c...

Dominican fugitive wanted on murder charge caught in N.J. by ICE

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- A man wanted on murder charges in the Dominican Republic was arrested last week in New Jersey, immigration officials said. Kelbin Perez De Los Santos, 35, had been sought by Dominican authorities for allegedly shooting someone to death after a dispute in Santo Domingo last year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,642 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC