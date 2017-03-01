Dominican fugitive wanted on murder charge caught in N.J. by ICE
NEWARK -- A man wanted on murder charges in the Dominican Republic was arrested last week in New Jersey, immigration officials said. Kelbin Perez De Los Santos, 35, had been sought by Dominican authorities for allegedly shooting someone to death after a dispute in Santo Domingo last year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC