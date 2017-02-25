Dominican fugitive arrested for murde...

Dominican fugitive arrested for murder by ICE and U.S. Marshals

Under President Trump's new immigration priorities, federal agents are looking not only on undocumented aliens who've committed crimes in the United States, but also those wanted for crimes in their home countries. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark Fugitive Operations Officers and the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a Dominican fugitive wanted for murder Tuesday.

