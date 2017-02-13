Dominican court sentences American in slaying of US hotelier

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - A panel of Dominican judges has sentenced an American citizen to 30 years in prison for killing and dismembering an expatriate U.S. hotel owner. Frank Sorichetti was sentenced Monday after being found guilty of the 2014 slaying of Brent Renalt Lewis, owner of the Perla de Sosua hotel in the northern Dominican beach town of Sosua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.