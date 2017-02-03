Cuba and Mexico win in 1st round of C...

Cuba and Mexico win in 1st round of Caribbean Series

Thursday Read more: Star Tribune

Chris Roberson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Mexico defeated Puerto Rico 4-2 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Caribbean Series. Roberson's homer capped a three-run rally in the seventh for Aguilas de Mexicali.

