Crystal Castles to Headline Annual Isle of Light Festival This April

Tuesday Feb 28

The fourth annual Isle of Light festival will take place April 1, 2017 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This year's lineup will feature headliners Crystal Castles, fresh off the release of brand new album Amnesty , an act that continues to set the standard for a visually arresting and utterly breathtaking live show.

