Crews uproot Valle Nuevo farms; squatters say won't budge

Constanza, Dominican Republic.- Environment Ministry crews on Tuesday continue dismantling pipelines and farming facilities that used by squatters in Valle Nuevo National Park to irrigate crops. Valle Nuevo administrator Julio Cesar de los Santos said they plan to dismantle more than 2 kilometers of pipes at El Castillo, where authorities have faced the farmers' strongest rejection to the measures.

