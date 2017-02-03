Couple left with serious injuries aft...

Couple left with serious injuries after balcony collapses on dream holiday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Metro UK News

The third-floor balcony of Barcelo Punta Cana in Dominican Republic, collapsed as the pair sat on it during their break in September. Greta Jarasiute, 26, and boyfriend Jerome Anyanwu, 22, suffered serious injuries and are still unable to work after their summer mishap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC