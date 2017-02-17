China Fosun's tourism unit eyes fundr...

China Fosun's tourism unit eyes fundraising for overseas M&A: president

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Reuters

Club Med banners blow in the wind beside the swimming pool at the Club Med Punta Cana vacation resort in the Dominican Republic, March 3, 2016. FILE PHOTO: A performer juggles balls at the booth of French holiday group Club Med during the Fosun Fair in Hong Kong, China May 28, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC