BLOG: A Return to the Dominican Republic
It's early in the morning, and the air is already warm and heavy with the promise of ever more sunshine. Sitting on the balcony of Camp David Ranch, a cup of strong coffee to my right and a smoldering cigar to my left, I'm looking down at the city of Santiago stretching out beneath me like a wide carpet studded with homes and buildings of varying size.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
