After Haiti's revolt, his art exhibit...

After Haiti's revolt, his art exhibit was put on hold. Now it's showing in Miami.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Miami Herald

Internationally-acclaimed Haitian artist Jean-Claude Legagneur is photographed inside North Miami's MOCA as he installs his one-man show, "Faces of Freedom," as part of Black History Month celebration. Renown Haitian artist Jean-Claude Legagneur is photographed inside North Miami's MOCA as he installs his one-man show, "Faces of Freedom," as part of Black History Month celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC