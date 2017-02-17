2 Dominican journalists killed during...

2 Dominican journalists killed during live transmission

Tuesday Feb 14

" A radio producer and an announcer have been fatally shot in the Dominican Republic while one of them was reading the news during a live transmission on Facebook. Police said the shooting occurred Tuesday in San Pedro de Macoris, just east of the capital of Santo Domingo.

Chicago, IL

