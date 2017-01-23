Yordano Ventura, Andy Marte killed in separate car crashes in Dominican Republic
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former top MLB prospect Andy Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic Sunday morning. Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo.
