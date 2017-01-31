We almost owned the Dominican Republic

We almost owned the Dominican Republic

We grabbed Texas, California, and everything in between from the Mexicans? Why not some stuff in the Caribbean? From American Ulysses: A Life of Ulysses S. Grant : Babcock returned in September and presented his findings to a flummoxed Fish. Babcock left with no diplomatic powers but returned with a draft for annexation.

