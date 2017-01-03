Tiny 'hut in the sky' radically transforms urban Dominican Republic rooftop
Probably the only thing better than having a beautiful rooftop garden is living in one. At the request of homeowners who were looking for an intimate refuge in the bustling Dominican Republic city of Santo Domingo, the team from ANA Arquitectura converted a rooftop garden space into a livable 'hut in the sky'.
