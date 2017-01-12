St. John's principal picked for schoo...

St. John's principal picked for school-building mission in Dominican Republic

An elementary school principal from St. John's is taking a brief break from the snow - and his students - to help build a much-needed school in a rural Caribbean town. Kyran Dwyer was selected from thousands of educators across North America to join Lifetouch Photography, a company that does school portraits, in an upcoming trip to Constanza, Dominican Republic.

