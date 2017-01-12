Sources: LA, Cuban infielder Fernande...

Sources: LA, Cuban infielder Fernandez near deal

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

Cuban infielder Jose Miguel Fernandez is nearing a Minor League deal with the Dodgers, sources told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez on Sunday. Fernandez, who defected from Cuba in December 2015, played seven seasons for Matanzas in Cuba's Serie Nacional, the country's top league.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC