Sources: LA, Cuban INF Fernandez reach deal

Friday Jan 13

Cuban infielder Jose Miguel Fernandez reached a deal with the Dodgers late Thursday night, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez. Fernandez, who defected from Cuba in December 2015, played seven seasons for Matanzas in Cuba's Serie Nacional, the country's top league.

