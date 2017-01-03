Santo Domingo government offers deals for paying DR's garbage debt
The Dominican Republic's National District municipal authority is offering discounts for residents who wish to pay off their garbage collection debts. Now under Mayor David Collado , the city government is advertising 70% discounts for residents who have owed money for more than two years, and 60% for residents with less than two years for clearing the account in cash.
