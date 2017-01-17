Ruby Rose reveals extreme exercise regime for xXx film

'I just did what I love and magical things started to happen': Stunned reaction of precocious schoolgirl, 7, who wowed the internet with amazing Taylor Swift impression in the Philippines American teen was trampled to death during Mexican nightclub shooting: Vacationing 18-year-old from Denver is one of five dead amid fears cartel wars have arrived in resort popular with tourists Is this proof America is preparing for war with Russia? US plane is spotted in a mock dogfight with a Russian jet above the top secret Area 51 base Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo claims a prison guard is sexually harassing him during daily inspections and keeps him awake by tapping on his cell Pakistani mother who boasted about burning her daughter alive in an honour killing over her choice of husband is sentenced to death 'Fame can change things': Aaron Rodgers' chiropractor dad speaks out to confirm he's not ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.