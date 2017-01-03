Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Slays...

Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Slays 'Wappy Sprayberry' At Dominican Holidaze 2016

Friday Jan 6

On December 2, 2016 Umphrey's McGee played their first two sets of last year's Dominican Holidaze at Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The band unleashed heavy hitter "Wappy Sprayberry" towards the end of the first set and today Holidaze organizers have released pro-shot video of the jam-fueled original.

Chicago, IL

