Pro-Shot Video: The Disco Biscuits Jam With Simon Posford At Dominican Holidaze 2016
One of the highlights of last month's Dominican Holidaze came when The Disco Biscuits reunited with old friend Simon Posford of Shpongle fame. The Biscuits and Posford teamed up on December 3 at Now Onyx and Breathless Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
