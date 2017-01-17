Phils' Dominican Republic academy opens

Phils' Dominican Republic academy opens

The Phillies and Twins announced Tuesday the completion of their shared academy in Boca Chica, which is east of Santo Domingo on the south side of the island. The $18 million, 85,000-sqaure foot facility is housed on 45 acres.

