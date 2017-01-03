Pawa Dominicana MD82 at Santo Domingo...

Pawa Dominicana MD82 at Santo Domingo on Jan 10th 2017, burst tyre on landing

A Pawa Dominicana McDonnell Douglas MD-82, registration HI-914 performing flight 7N-760 from Miami,FL to Santo Domingo with 70 people on board, burst a main tyre on landing in Santo Domingo. The aircraft slowed safely and taxied to the apron.

Chicago, IL

