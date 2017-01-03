Miss Dominican Republic Will Compete ...

Miss Dominican Republic Will Compete For Crown Despite Lack Of Governmental Funds

6 hrs ago

After the Dominican government informed her they could not fund her trip, Garcia took matters into her own hands, fundraising the $10,000 she needs via Give Forward, reports Latina. On her page, "Helping Sal Garcia", the 24-year-old beaut included a personal message citing the government was unable to help her because of the recent tropical storm that ravaged the island.

Chicago, IL

