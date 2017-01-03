Miss Dominican Republic Will Compete For Crown Despite Lack Of Governmental Funds
After the Dominican government informed her they could not fund her trip, Garcia took matters into her own hands, fundraising the $10,000 she needs via Give Forward, reports Latina. On her page, "Helping Sal Garcia", the 24-year-old beaut included a personal message citing the government was unable to help her because of the recent tropical storm that ravaged the island.
