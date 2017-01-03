Marc Anthony & Shannon de Lima Spend New Year's Eve Together...Sort of
Marc Anthony and his soon-to-be ex-wife Shannon de Lima attended the same Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona concert in La Romana, Dominican Republic on December 30. Only one thing to note, they weren't there together. In fact, the model was with her ex, the father of her 9-year-old son, Manuel " Coco " Sosa .
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC