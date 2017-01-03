Marc Anthony & Shannon de Lima Spend ...

Marc Anthony & Shannon de Lima Spend New Year's Eve Together...Sort of

Marc Anthony and his soon-to-be ex-wife Shannon de Lima attended the same Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona concert in La Romana, Dominican Republic on December 30. Only one thing to note, they weren't there together. In fact, the model was with her ex, the father of her 9-year-old son, Manuel " Coco " Sosa .

