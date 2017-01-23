Manchester couple hope to reunite wit...

Manchester couple hope to reunite with Rhyl bride and groom to return wedding video

Read more: Rhyl Journal

A MAN who was a witness at the wedding of a couple when he met them on holiday nearly 20 years ago is trying to trace them so he can return the only copy of a video of their happy day. Tim King met Steve and Sharon in the Dominican Republic in September 1997.

Chicago, IL

