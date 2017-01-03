Man brought back from Dominican Republic to face charges in 2004 F
A man, who fled to the Dominican Republic after being charged in a Fitchburg man slaying in 2004, pleaded not guilty to murder during a brief appearance in Superior Court Tuesday, according to a spokesman for District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Robin Calzado was 24 years old on April 30, 2004, when authorities say he stabbed local disc jockey Frederick Martinez, 31, while he was standing in line outside a barbershop on Fitchburg's Main Street. Authorities searched for Calzado until November 2007 including adding him to the state's "most wanted" list, when he was arrested in the Dominican Republic on an unrelated charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC