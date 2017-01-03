Man brought back from Dominican Repub...

Man brought back from Dominican Republic to face charges in 2004 F

Sentinel & Enterprise

A man, who fled to the Dominican Republic after being charged in a Fitchburg man slaying in 2004, pleaded not guilty to murder during a brief appearance in Superior Court Tuesday, according to a spokesman for District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Robin Calzado was 24 years old on April 30, 2004, when authorities say he stabbed local disc jockey Frederick Martinez, 31, while he was standing in line outside a barbershop on Fitchburg's Main Street. Authorities searched for Calzado until November 2007 including adding him to the state's "most wanted" list, when he was arrested in the Dominican Republic on an unrelated charge.

Chicago, IL

