Latin America and the Caribbean could...

Latin America and the Caribbean could be first developing region to eradicate hunger

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: World News Report

Speaking at the Summit of Presidents and Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Graziano da Silva stated that, " CELAC's Food Security, Nutrition and Hunger Eradication Plan represents the crystallization of governments' political will to eradicate hunger before 2025." Approved by CELAC in 2015, the plan promotes comprehensive public policies to reduce poverty, improve rural conditions, adapt agriculture to climate change, end food waste and face disaster risks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC