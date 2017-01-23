Latin America and the Caribbean could be first developing region to eradicate hunger

Speaking at the Summit of Presidents and Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Graziano da Silva stated that, " CELAC's Food Security, Nutrition and Hunger Eradication Plan represents the crystallization of governments' political will to eradicate hunger before 2025." Approved by CELAC in 2015, the plan promotes comprehensive public policies to reduce poverty, improve rural conditions, adapt agriculture to climate change, end food waste and face disaster risks.

