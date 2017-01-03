Hotel Suite of the Week: Pineapple Su...

Hotel Suite of the Week: Pineapple Suite at Nickelodeon Punta Cana

Read more: ABC News

Step inside the world of SpongeBob SquarePants in a suite at the Nickelodeon Hotel Punta Cana. Dubbed the "Pineapple Suite," this two-bedroom, three-bath room has it's own infinity pool.

Chicago, IL

